Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2019

Based  on  the  results  of  the  written  examination of the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2019 held  by  the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from 28th to 30th June, 2019 followed by the Personality  Test  from 16th December, 2019 to 10th January, 2020  the  lists,  in  order  of  merit, of  the  candidates who have been recommended for  appointment  to  the  Group ‘A’  posts  of  Geologist,  Geophysicist  and  Chemist  in  the  Geological  Survey  of  India;  and Group ‘A’ post of Jr. Hydrogeologists (Scientist B)  in  the  Central  Ground  Water  Board are appended (Click the Results Link at bottom of this Press Release)

The numbers of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled are as under: –

 

Category-I (Posts in Geological Survey of India)

 

Name of the Post GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total
Geologist 20 05 00 13 12 50

[Incl. 02 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3]
Geophysicist 08 01 02 02 01 14

[Incl. 02 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3]
Chemist 09 01 01 02 02 15

[Incl. 01 PwBD-3*]

*01 PwBD-3 vacancy is interchangable with PwBD-1 in case suitable candidates are not available.

Category-II (Posts in Central Ground Water Board)

Name of the Post GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total
Jr. Hydrogeologists (Scientist B) 01 00 01 01 00 03

[Incl. 01 PwBD-1, 01 PwBD-2#& 01 PwBD-4 & 5# ]

#01 PwBD-2 & 01 PwBD-4 & 5 vacancy is interchangable in case suitable candidates are not available.

 

A  total number of 83 candidates have been recommended for appointment  to  the  posts  as  under:

Category-I (Posts in Geological Survey of India)

Name of the Post Number of candidates recommended
Gen EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL
Geologist 17 06 03

[Incl. 01 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3]		 13  

12

 51^

[Incl. 01 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3]
Geophysicist 04 03 03

[Incl. 02 PwBD-1]		 02 01 13@

[Incl. 02 PwBD-1]
Chemist 08

[Incl. 01 PwBD-1]		 01 02 02 02 15

[Incl. 01 PwBD-1*]

^ 01 vacancy under General vacnacy has not been filled on account of non-availability of suitable PwBD-1 candidate against current year’s vacancy reserved for PwBD-1.

@ 01 vacancy under General vacnacy has not been filled on account of non-availability of suitable PwBD-3 candidate against current year’s vacancy reserved for PwBD-3.

*01 PwBD-1 candidate has been recommended against  PwBD-3 vacancy   due to non availability of suitable PwBD-3 candidate after applying interchangability in terms of sub-Rule 8.5 of Rule 8 of DoP&T OM No. 36035/02/2017-Estt. (Res.) dated 15.01.2018.

Category – II (Post in Central Ground Water Board)

Name of the Post Number of candidates recommended
Gen EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL
Jr. Hydrogeologists (Scientist B) 02

[Incl. 02 PwBD-1*]		 00 01 01

[Incl. 01 PwBD-2]		 00 04

[Incl. 02 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-2]

*01 PwBD-1 candidate has been recommended against  01 PwBD-1 vacancy and 01 PwBD-1 candidate has been recommended against  PwBD-4 & 5 vacancy   due to non availability of suitable PwBD-4 & 5 candidate after applying interchangability in terms of sub-Rule 8.5 of Rule 8 of DoP&T OM No. 36035/02/2017-Estt. (Res.) dated 15.01.2018.

 

Appointment to the posts under the two categories shall be made by  the  Government  in accordance  with  the  merit  position.

The Result of 27 recommended  candidates  with  following Roll  Numbers  is  provisional:

0290228 0290278 0290366 0490278 0590110 0690406 0690436
0691526 0790008 0790076 0790577 0790667 0890146 0890924
0891061 0891851 0891929 1090157 1190829 1290229 1290338
1690067 1690077 1690078 1690095 1690101 2690197  

The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.

UPSC  has  a ‘Facilitation Counter’  near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates  can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/ recruitment on the working day  between 10.00 hrs. to                17.00 hrs in person  or over telephone nos.  011-23385271 / 23381125.  Result  will  also  be  available  on  the  UPSC  web  site  i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. Marks  of  the  canddiates  shall  be  made  available  on the  website  within  fifteen  days  from  the  date  of  publciation  of  the  result.

For Results click here

