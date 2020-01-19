Based on the results of the written examination of the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2019 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from 28th to 30th June, 2019 followed by the Personality Test from 16th December, 2019 to 10th January, 2020 the lists, in order of merit, of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the Group ‘A’ posts of Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist in the Geological Survey of India; and Group ‘A’ post of Jr. Hydrogeologists (Scientist B) in the Central Ground Water Board are appended (Click the Results Link at bottom of this Press Release)

The numbers of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled are as under: –

Category-I (Posts in Geological Survey of India)

Name of the Post GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Geologist 20 05 00 13 12 50 [Incl. 02 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3] Geophysicist 08 01 02 02 01 14 [Incl. 02 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3] Chemist 09 01 01 02 02 15 [Incl. 01 PwBD-3*]

*01 PwBD-3 vacancy is interchangable with PwBD-1 in case suitable candidates are not available.

Category-II (Posts in Central Ground Water Board)

Name of the Post GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Jr. Hydrogeologists (Scientist B) 01 00 01 01 00 03 [Incl. 01 PwBD-1, 01 PwBD-2#& 01 PwBD-4 & 5# ]

#01 PwBD-2 & 01 PwBD-4 & 5 vacancy is interchangable in case suitable candidates are not available.

A total number of 83 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts as under:

Category-I (Posts in Geological Survey of India)

Name of the Post Number of candidates recommended Gen EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL Geologist 17 06 03 [Incl. 01 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3] 13 12 51^ [Incl. 01 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3] Geophysicist 04 03 03 [Incl. 02 PwBD-1] 02 01 13@ [Incl. 02 PwBD-1] Chemist 08 [Incl. 01 PwBD-1] 01 02 02 02 15 [Incl. 01 PwBD-1*]

^ 01 vacancy under General vacnacy has not been filled on account of non-availability of suitable PwBD-1 candidate against current year’s vacancy reserved for PwBD-1.

@ 01 vacancy under General vacnacy has not been filled on account of non-availability of suitable PwBD-3 candidate against current year’s vacancy reserved for PwBD-3.

*01 PwBD-1 candidate has been recommended against PwBD-3 vacancy due to non availability of suitable PwBD-3 candidate after applying interchangability in terms of sub-Rule 8.5 of Rule 8 of DoP&T OM No. 36035/02/2017-Estt. (Res.) dated 15.01.2018.

Category – II (Post in Central Ground Water Board)

Name of the Post Number of candidates recommended Gen EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL Jr. Hydrogeologists (Scientist B) 02 [Incl. 02 PwBD-1*] 00 01 01 [Incl. 01 PwBD-2] 00 04 [Incl. 02 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-2]

*01 PwBD-1 candidate has been recommended against 01 PwBD-1 vacancy and 01 PwBD-1 candidate has been recommended against PwBD-4 & 5 vacancy due to non availability of suitable PwBD-4 & 5 candidate after applying interchangability in terms of sub-Rule 8.5 of Rule 8 of DoP&T OM No. 36035/02/2017-Estt. (Res.) dated 15.01.2018.

Appointment to the posts under the two categories shall be made by the Government in accordance with the merit position.

The Result of 27 recommended candidates with following Roll Numbers is provisional:

0290228 0290278 0290366 0490278 0590110 0690406 0690436 0691526 0790008 0790076 0790577 0790667 0890146 0890924 0891061 0891851 0891929 1090157 1190829 1290229 1290338 1690067 1690077 1690078 1690095 1690101 2690197

The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.

UPSC has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/ recruitment on the working day between 10.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs in person or over telephone nos. 011-23385271 / 23381125. Result will also be available on the UPSC web site i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. Marks of the canddiates shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of publciation of the result.

