Colombo port workers call off their strike following talks with Sri Lankan PM

The workers under the banner of different trade unions were on strike for the past few days demanding assurance from the Government that the East Container Terminal (ECT) of the Colombo port will not be given to India.

The strike had crippled operations at the Colombo port which is one of the biggest in the region. The previous government had signed a tripartite Memorandum of cooperation with India and Japan for development of ECT.

The current government has said that they are talking with both the governments to finalise the agreement.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had already appointed a five-member committee to examine and report on the concerns regarding the development of the Jaya Container Terminal (JCT) and East Container Terminal (ECT).

Almost 70 per cent of the transshipment business from Colombo port is destined for India and Indian high commission in Colombo has said that the deal can be a win-win cooperation.