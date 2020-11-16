Colleges in Karnataka all set to re-open from tomorrow

State government has released standard operating procedures for the colleges and hostels.

The students are also given option to attend college online.

But those attending colleges in person should produce a negative covid certificate and undergo thermal scanning before entering the college.

Initially the colleges for degree classes will open for final year students only.

All colleges affiliated to Bangalore University and Vishwesvaraya Technological University will start final year classes from Tuesday.

Bangalore university vice chancellor prof K C Vengugopal visited some college campus and took stock of the preparedness of the colleges.

Many colleges have made seating arrangements in classrooms keeping the social distancing norms and covid protocol.

The library and colleges canteen will not be open to avoid crowding .

But labs will be opened. Colleges have been asked to submit weekly reports with regard to students response and feedback on pandemic precaution safety aspects.

Some Parents have expressed willingness to send students to college and their consent is must, while some students prefer to attend classes online.

Many students are looking forward to get back to campus and begin classes afresh.

The state will adopt a wait and watch policy and decide on re opening the colleges of other classes too.