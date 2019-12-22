Cold wave sweeps through Bangladesh

The lowest temperature of 9 degrees Celsius in the country was recorded on Monday in Jashore in the south western part of Bangladesh.

The met office in its weather forecast on Sunday said that Mild cold wave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Tetulia, Jashore and Chuadanga but it is expected to improve over the next 24 hours.

The meteorological department has predicted rain on December 25-26 in parts of Bangladesh.

In Dhaka, temperature dipped to 13 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the maximum temperature for the day was 15.5 degrees Celsius. Weather has been cloudy and cold in the capital since Friday.

There are media reports of deaths due to cold in some areas of Bangladesh like Moulvibazar.