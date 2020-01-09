Cold wave further intensifies in northern parts of country

States including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh received rainfall while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand witnessed snowfall and rain in various areas.

The rain and snowfall added to chill in the air and led to the dip in temperature in the region.Yesterday National Capital Delhi and adjoining areas received light to moderate rainfall.

The city had received 10.6 millimeters rainfall. The Weatherman has predicted cloudy sky and today’s Maximum and Minimum temperature are likely to hover around 16 and 9 degrees Celsius.

In Uttarakhand, life has been disrupted following the snowfall rain and dense fog in the state.

As per reports Road transport and train services have been badly affected in the plain areas of the state. It also affected the Air services also affected this morning.

Many roads have been blocked in the state following the snowfall. Mussoorie gets heavy Spell of snow during last 24 hours.

Schools and Anganwadi Kendra at few places including Nainital have been closed due to bad weather conditions.Nainital also received fresh spell of snowfall.

A large number of tourists are reaching there to enjoy snowfall.