Cold wave continues unabated in Delhi-NCR

According to MET department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature recorded is 15 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was recorded at 86 per cent.

According to met department, the city will witness cold day to severe cold day conditions at many places. The air quality was recorded in the “very poor” category (365), primarily due to low wind speed, high humidity and cold weather.

With a numbing cold continuing to sweep Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901.

