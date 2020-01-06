Cold wave continues in northern India; light rain forecast in Delhi

Although it was sunny in Delhi on Sunday, but according to the MeT department, the day will remain cloudy in Delhi on Monday.

The national capital may receive light rains during the day.

In Himachal Pradesh, the meteorological department has issued Orange and Yellow alerts for heavy rain and snowfall for the next two days. It has predicted heavy rainfall and snowfall in Himachal at high altitude mountainous areas and high altitude mountainous areas from today till Thursday.

There is a possibility of fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir as well on Monday. The Met Department said that light to moderate snowfall may occur in most parts of Kashmir in the next 48 hours. A 40-day ‘Chillai Kalan’ is going on in Kashmir. There is a lot of cold in these 40 days and chances of snowfall are very high.

Cold wave conditions to prevail in Punjab and Haryana. In Rajasthan, people are facing brunt of cold wave.