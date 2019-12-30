Cold wave continues in North India; Dense Fog witnessed in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR woke up to dense fog with met department predicting cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh today and abate thereafter.

Dense fog to very dense fog is also witnessed at some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh. Met forecast shows the fog density is likely to reduce by tomorrow

IMD said that a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan region from today night onwards. Under the influence of Western Disturbance and its interaction with lower level easterlies, major parts of Central and adjoining northwest India are very likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with hailstorm at isolated places during 1st & 2nd January.

Meanwhile, the fringes of the famous Dal Lake froze as the mercury continued its freefall in Srinagar which experienced the coldest night of the season at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius. MET Office said, minimum temperature across the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh Union Territory stayed several degrees below the freezing point, intensifying the cold wave in some areas in the region.