Cold wave conditions persists, hilly regions experience fresh snowfall

Rainfall was observed in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi witnessed a drop in the minimum temperature as cold northwesterly winds continued to blow in from the hills.

The city recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius, over four notches less than yesterday.The maximum temperature settled at 19.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Moderate rains or thunderstorm or hailstorm is expected in the national capital tomorrow.

In the Kashmir Valley, snowfall continued for the fourth consecutive day, leading to cancellation of all flights . While the plains received light to moderate snowfall, the higher reaches of the valley and Jammu and Ladakh regions experienced heavy snowfall.