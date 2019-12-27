Cold wave conditions continue unabated in several parts of North India

On Friday, Delhi froze to the bone at 4.2 degrees Celsius which was three degrees below normal.The minimum temperature in Delhi’s Aya Nagar dropped to 3.6 degrees.

Not only this, the air quality index of 365 was recorded in Delhi on Friday morning which falls in the ‘very poor’ category.According to the Meteorological Department, this is the second coldest month of December since 1901.

Experts say that the unusual and powerful spell of ‘Western Disturbance’ originating in the Mediterranean Sea has made the Hindi heartland shiver for the past fortnight.Bone chilling cold in Haryana and Punjab continued on Friday.

In Hisar, the mercury rolled down to 0.3 degrees, making it the the coldest night of the season. Bhatinda recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees while the mercury plunged to 5 degrees Celsius in Amritsar.

Unabated cold wave hit Chandigarh too where the lowest temperature went down to 6.6 degrees celsius.

Haryana and Punjab were also under the blanket of dense fog where the low visibility affected normal operations.The cold wave continued its record breaking spree in Bihar due to which several deaths were also reported on Thursday.

Due to cold outbreak in the state, people are also vulnerable to diseases.

Under these conditions, the Health Department has now issued advisories for all districts.Cold wave tightened its grip in Uttar Pradesh.

The icy winds from the North West direction are keeping the temperature down continuously.

Scientists say that the same weather is expected to last till December 29.

Showers are expected on 31 December and 1 January. Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees above normal.

Minimum temperature in Varanasi including Prayagraj remains between 6 and 7.Foggy mornings are also leading to flight cancellations and train delays.

In North India, 21 trains are running late by six hours while some are also reported to be cancelled.