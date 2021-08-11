Coal India surges on reporting 52% rise in Q1 consolidated net profit

Coal India is currently trading at Rs. 143.65, up by 1.40 points or 0.98% from its previous closing of Rs. 142.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 142.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 144.30 and Rs. 141.15 respectively. So far 875847 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 164.90 on 11-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 109.50 on 15-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 148.45 and Rs. 140.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 88096.20 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 66.13%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.17% and 5.69% respectively.

Coal India has reported net loss at Rs 49.82 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 11.89 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 19.33% at Rs 171.96 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 213.16 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported rise of 52.43% in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 3169.85 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 2079.60 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 34.72% at Rs 25963.12 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 19271.83 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

