Coal India slips on reporting marginal fall in Q2 consolidated net profit

Coal India is currently trading at Rs. 160.00, down by 6.95 points or 4.16% from its previous closing of Rs. 166.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 164.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 167.55 and Rs. 159.65 respectively. So far 1048437 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 203.85 on 06-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 119.75 on 23-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 173.95 and Rs. 159.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 98511.21 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 66.13%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.82% and 5.04% respectively.

Coal India has reported many fold jump in its net profit at Rs 1,813.13 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 20.23 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by around 10-fold at Rs 2,022.99 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 209.26 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported marginal fall of 0.64% in its net profit from continuing operations at Rs 2,932.73 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 2,951.60 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 8.25% at Rs 24,072.83 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 22,237.82 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.