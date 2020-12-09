CMD, NHPC lays the foundation stone of head regulator works of Indo-Nepal Link Canal

A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC, India’s premier hydropower company and a PSU under Ministry of Power, laid the foundation stone of head regulator works of Indo-Nepal Link Canal at Barrage of 94.2 MW Tanakpur Power Station of NHPC located in Banbasa, DisttChampawat (Uttarakhand) on 8th December 2020. The 1.2 km long Indo-Nepal canal is being constructed under ‘Mahakali Treaty’ signed between India and Nepal.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD, NHPC said, “NHPC is India’s leading organization for hydropower development. It has the capability to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects and has also diversified in the field of Solar and Wind Power.” CMD, NHPC also congratulated all the officers and employees of the power station for record generation since commissioning for FY 2019-20 and also extended his good wishes for the future.

Rajesh Sharma, Executive Director, Regional Office, Chandigarh and Suresh Kumar Sharma, GM (I/c), Tanakpur Power Station were also present on the occasion alongwith other senior officers and employees. A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC is currently on inspection tour to NHPC’s 94.2 MW Tanakpur Power Station.