Class X, XII exams to begin from today

Class 10 exams will take place till 20th March while Class 12 will be held till 30th March.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the exams.

Over 18 lakh students appearing for Class 10 and over 12 lakh students for class 12 this year. For the smooth conduct of exams, the Board has made 5,376 exam centres for Class 10 and 4,983 for Class 12.

There are 79 exam centres for class X and 72 centres in class XII in foreign schools. There are a total of 23,844 candidates in Class X and 16,103 in Class XII appearing from foreign schools.

From this year, all the candidates already registered under Children With Special Needs Category, will be allowed simple basic calculator for Class X & XII Examinations.