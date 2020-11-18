Clarification of M/o Social Justice & Empowerment regarding Disbursement under its Scholarship Schemes

Some news articles have mentioned that the pandemic Covid – 19 has increased disbursal delays under scholarship schemes and that the students are facing a lot of problems.

In order to clarify the factual status, it is informed that Department of Social Justice & Empowerment implements various scholarship schemes for the target groups like scheduled castes/ other backward classes, de-notified tribes, economically weaker sections in association with State Governments/ Union Territory Administrations/ University Grant Commission/directly.

The Department has rigorously followed with the implementing agencies so that the beneficiaries don’t face any burden especially during this crisis of COVID-19. Under the flagship scheme of Post Matric Scholarship for Scheduled Castes Students, the Department has already released 75% of central share by June, 2020 to all concerned States/UTs based on anticipated demand. Remaining release of 25% of the Central share has also been sanctioned on case to case basis.

All the implementing agencies have been asked to process expeditiously the scholarship applications so that students don’t face any hardship. In all other schemes of the Department, funds are being released to the implementing agencies on a regular basis and close monitoring with the concerned authoritiesis being done on a day-to-day basis.

Disbursement of fellowships to SC beneficiaries under the Scheme of National Fellowships for SCs is monitored by the Department on a monthly basis with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other stakeholders. They have been directed by the Department of Social Justice to ensure timely disbursement of fellowships to the students under the scheme.