Claims through Affidavit Form no longer required now under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) of ESIC

The ESI Corporation in its Meeting held on 20.08.2020 had extended the Scheme, ‘Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana’ from 01.07.2020 to 30.06.2021. It was also decided to enhance the rate of relief under the scheme from present 25% of the average daily earning to 50% of average daily earning and also relax the eligibility conditions for the period 24.03.2020 to 31.12.2020 to provide relief to the workers who have become unemployed during COVID-19 Pandemic.

While analysing the response of the beneficiaries to the Scheme under relaxed conditions, it was found that the condition of submitting the claim in Affidavit Form is causing inconvenience to the claimants. Considering the difficulties faced by the beneficiaries, it has now been decided that the claimant who has submitted the claim under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana online and uploaded the scanned copies of the required documents i.e. copies of Aadhar and Bank details need not submit the physical claim. If the documents are not uploaded at the time of online filing of the claim, claimant will submit the printout of the claim duly signed along with the required documents. Condition for submitting the claim in Affidavit Form has been dispensed with.

ESI Scheme in India

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation is a pioneer Social Security organization providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable Medical Care and a range of Cash Benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death etc. It is covering about 3.49 Crores of family units of workers and providing matchless cash benefits and reasonable medical care to its 13.56 crore beneficiaries. Today, its infrastructure has increased many folds with 1520 Dispensaries (including mobile dispensaries)/307 ISM Units and 159 ESI Hospitals, 793 Branch/Pay Offices and 64 Regional & Sub-Regional Offices. The ESI Scheme today stands implemented in 566 districts in 34 states and Union Territories of the country.