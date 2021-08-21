Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and MoS, Civil Aviation, General (Dr.) VK Singh (Retd.) along with Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Pradeep Kharola, virtually flagged off the IndiGo flight for Jabalpur – Delhi sector today. Chief Minister, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan graced the event virtually as the Guest of Honor. Other dignitaries including, Shri. Tulsiram Silavat Minister of Water Resources, Fisheries Welfare and Fisheries Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh and Smt. Usha Thakur, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Adyatam, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Rakesh Singh, Member of Parliament, Madhya Pradesh, Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament, Madhya Pradesh along with other important stakeholders also joined the event virtually from Madhya Pradesh.

Shri. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation in his address said, “Democratization of the Indian aviation has been made possible in last 7 years under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The aviation that was a distant dream for the common people is now becoming accessible to all. Jabalpur is one of the most significant cities of Madhya Pradesh, the city has the potential of many opportunities for various sectors. From today, Jabalpur has now received additional flight connectivity with the capital of the country – Delhi & the financial capital of the country – Mumbai. Furthermore, the city will further get additional connectivity with Indore & Hyderabad from August 28th 2021. It gives me immense pleasure to announce that in the last 35 days we have commenced operations on 44 new flights in Madhya Pradesh out of which 26 aircraft movements have been attributed solely to Jabalpur. We are not only reviving the old routes despite the pandemic, but we are also commencing new routes.”

He further added, “Today, we are not only starting new routes and new flights from Jabalpur, we have also approved a 421 crore scheme for the development of Jabalpur airport. The new developments include construction of a new 10,000 sq ft terminal building, a new ATC tower, and extension of runway from 1950m to 2750 m to make it feasible for bigger aircraft operations.”

Identified as the cultural capital of Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur is the divisional headquarters for eight districts: Jabalpur, Seoni, Mandla, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Katni, Dindori and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh. It is one of the most valuable as well as developed cities of the state. Hanumantal Bada Jain Mandir, Jabalpur Madan Mahal, Dhuandhar Falls, Chausta -Yogini, Marble Rocks in Bhedaghat, Balancing rock near Madan Mahal Fort, Shiv Statue at Kachnar City, tiger reserves like Kanha National Park, Bandhavgarh National Park, and Pench National Park invite visitors from all over the world. The city features rich history & also offers a sneak-peek into India’s heritage.

Jabalpur is the 69th domestic destination connected by M/s IndiGo airlines. These direct connections are aimed to enhance trade and commerce while also boost tourism in Jabalpur, especially at this time when Indians are increasingly looking towards domestic vacations and unexplored gems in the country.

