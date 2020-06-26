Citizens with mild to medium colour blindness to obtain Driving License

It said, the Ministry has been taking many measures to enable divyangjan citizens to avail transport related services and especially relating to the obtaining of the Driving Licence.



The Ministry received representations that the colour blind citizens are not able to have the driving licence due to the requirements of physical fitness or the medical certificate.

The issue was taken up with the medical expert Institution and advice was sought. They allowed mild to medium colour blind citizens to drive and put restrictions only on the severe colour blind citizens from driving. This is also allowed in other parts of the world.