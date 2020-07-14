CISF AC (Exe) LIMITED DEPARTMENTAL COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION, 2020

On the basis of the results of the written part of the CISF AC (Exe) Limited Departmental Competitive Exam, 2020 held by the UPSC on 01.03.2020, the candidates with the under mentioned roll numbers have qualified provisionally for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. The result of one candidate (Roll No.0800651), has been withheld in compliance with the Order of the Hon’ble High Court, Delhi.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time and venue of the Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests to be conducted by them. In case any candidate, whose roll number figures in this list, does not receive any intimation regarding the same, he/she may contact the CISF Authorities, immediately.

The marks and other details related to examination shall be available on the Commission’s website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result i.e. after conduct of the interview by the UPSC and would be available on the UPSC’s website for a period of 30 days.

Candidates are also advised to intimate the change in their address, if any, to the CISF authorities at HQ: DG, CISF, Block No. 13, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003.