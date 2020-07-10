CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th result 2020 declared

The Board has informed that the pass percentage for Class 10th is 99.34 per cent while 96.84 per cent students passed the Class 12th examinations this year. Terming it as a difficult year for all, CISCE did not release any merit list this year.



The CISCE exams which were scheduled to be held in February and March had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The pending exams were later cancelled after the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The students were assessed on the basis of internal exams for the pending exams.

The Board has said that in case a student is not satisfied with the results they can re-appear for the papers for which exams were conducted, on a later date.