Cipla launches RT-PCR test kit ‘ViraGen’ for COVID-19 in India

Cipla has launched a polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kit ‘ViraGen’ for COVID-19 in India, in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems. ViraGen is the company’s third offering in the Covid-19 testing segment. It already has partnerships for antibody detection kit and antigen test kits.

This test is designed for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in the upper and lower respiratory specimens from individuals suspected of COVID-19. ViraGen used for qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 will be manufactured by Ubio Biotechnology Systems and marketed and distributed by Cipla through its expansive distribution network across the country.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company which uses cutting edge technology and innovation to meet the everyday needs of all patients.

Please share this news







