CII organises virtual town hall on topic 'Health and the Economy' 

Eminent personalities from the Industry and health sector participated in the program. 

Director General CII Chandrajit Banerjee moderated the discussion. 

Participating in the town hall, Co-Chairman of Forbes Marshal, Dr. Naushad Forbes said in a post-covid world, there will be need to address the dichotomy between formal and informal labour.

During the discussion, Chairman, CII National Healthcare Council Dr Naresh Trehan said the coming days will test our preparedness against Covid-19 however the lockdown has been crucial in controlling the outbreak.
 

