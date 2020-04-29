(CII) India Business Forum organised a video interaction with Ambassador of India to China

Presentations were made by Indian business representatives from education, pharmaceutical, IT & IT services sectors. Mr. Misri answered queries raised by business representatives during the interaction.

He requested the businesses to continue the momentum and assured them that the Embassy of India in Beijing and the Consulates would extend all possible assistance as required.

This assumes significance as businesses are severely affected across the globe owing to disruptions in global supply chains due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Indian missions are helping Indian exporters look for opportunities in other countries and facilitate diversification of our imports.