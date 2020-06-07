Churches in Goa not to open from tomorrow

Church authorities have declined to open churches for worship and prayers from tomorrow. A Spokesperson for the Church said keeping in mind the novel coronavirus situation, Churches in Goa are not in a position to open from tomorrow.



Several churches including the Archbishop of Goa have been streaming the religious services live for the benefit of their congregations.



Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats has said that until June 30, they have requested all mosques not to open their doors to followers in view of the spike in cases of Covid-19 in the state

