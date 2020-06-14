Christopher Nolan movie ‘Tenet’ to open July 31 as industry seeks rebound

Theaters are starting to reopen worldwide since going dark in mid-March to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Cinema operators hope “Tenet” and other blockbusters will help create a late-summer rebound.

The “Tenet” release date announced Friday is two weeks later than the previously planned July 17 debut. But Warner Bros., a unit of AT&T Inc, confirmed that one of the year’s most highly anticipated movies will not face a longer delay as many in Hollywood feared.

Warner Bros. postponed another summer release, “Wonder Woman 1984” to October from August. Walt Disney Co’s action epic “Mulan” is scheduled to reach theaters July 24.

“Tenet” is a big budget, science-fiction spy movie starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson from the British director of hits like “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Inception.” Little has been revealed about the plot.

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31,” Warner Bros. Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich said.