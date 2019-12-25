Christmas being celebrated across the world

Christians and tourists from around the world gathered at the city’s central square, where choirs sung Christmas carols and visitors exchanged greetings.

Pope Francis ushered in Christmas celebrations for the Christians across the world, saying the celebration of Jesus’s birth reminded humanity how “God continues to love us all, even the worst of us”.

Pope celebrated a solemn Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica for thousands of people as hundreds of others watched on large screens outside.

Midnight mass was held in churches across the country on Christmas eve to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christians from various regions visited the churches at midnight and offered prayers for their loved ones.

