Chinese tourist dies in France from coronavirus, first death in Europe

The 80-year-old man is the first person in Europe to die due to complications from the virus that originated in China.

In addition, the first African coronavirus infection has been reported in Egypt. Officials in Beijing said, all people returning to Beijing must self-quarantine themselves for 14 days. Failure to do so will invite action under the law.

China’s National Health Commission on Saturday said that 143 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to over 1,500 in the country. The commission also confirmed another 2,641 new virus cases under the recently changed methodology for diagnosing.