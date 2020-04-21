Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, with 4 imported

Of the seven new native cases, six were reported in Heilongjiang and one in Guangdong Province, said the commission in its daily tally.

No death was reported on Monday, but there were three new suspected cases – two imported and one from Heilongjiang, the commission said.

On Monday, 39 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery, 882 people were removed from medical observation, while the number of severe cases increased by one.

The existing imported cases numbered 811, including 44 severe cases, and there were 32 suspected cases.

The total of imported cases in the mainland reached 1,587 with zero death. Of the imported cases, 776 were discharged from hospital after recovery.

Up to 24:00 Monday, a total of 1,003 cases were being treated in hospitals on the Chinese mainland, and 82 of them were severe ones.

The overall confirmed cases in the Chinese mainland had reached 82,758, with 77,123 patients having been discharged after recovery. The mainland also reported a total of 4,632 deaths, and traced a total of 726,797 close contacts, of which 8,791 people were still under medical observation.

Hubei Province reported zero new confirmed case on Monday, the commission said.

Hubei province saw three patients newly discharged from hospital after recovery, all in Wuhan. The province still had 102 confirmed cases, all in Wuhan, by Monday. Among them, 19 were in severe conditions.

The NHC said that 37 new asymptomatic patients infected with COVID-19 were reported on Monday, and two of them were inbound travelers.

The commission added that 32 people, including six inbound travelers, were removed from medical observation, but there were 992 cases of asymptomatic infection – including 180 from abroad – still undergoing medical observation.

By the end of Monday, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan reported a total of 1,492 confirmed cases, 1,025 in Hong Kong (630 recovered and four deaths), 45 in Macao (22 recovered) and 422 in Taiwan (203 recovered and six deaths).