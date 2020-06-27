China’s claim on Galwan Valley completely untenable: Indian Ambassador to China

In a series of tweets on Friday, he stated that for resolution, the Chinese side needs to stop creating obstructions and hindrances in the normal patrolling patterns of Indian troops.

He also added: “Chinese actions over an extended period of time are responsible for the current situation. Whatever activities we may be carrying out have always been on our side of the LAC so the Chinese need to stop activities to alter the status quo. It is very surprising that they should attempt to do so in a sector which has never before been a sector of concern.”

On China’s claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Amb. Misri said it is “completely untenable and these kinds of exaggerated claims are not going to help the situation.”

He also added that “we hope that the Chinese side will realise its responsibility in de-escalation and disengagement.”