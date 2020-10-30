China: Xinjiang's Kashgar under restrictions with 183 coronavirus cases | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

All the 23 cases were asymptomatic that were re-categorized as confirmed cases, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) and Xinjiang’s Health Commission. China does not recognize asymptomatic cases as confirmed COVID-19 cases. In last two weeks, this is the second cluster after the cases were discovered in Qingdao. The cluster is the biggest in China since more than 300 cases were linked to a wholesale wet market in Beijing in July.

City health authorities completed their COVID-19 testing drive for the 4.75 million inhabitants in the area. As per media reports, Kashgar has been put under restrictions with most of the city put under lockdown except for a handful of supermarkets and mobile food stations. Police officers stood guard at the gates to housing compounds, allowing only essential workers to come and go.