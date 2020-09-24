China remains non-committal on UNSC reforms sought by G-4 countries

At a press conference in Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson chose to remain non-committal on reforms at the Security Council sought by the G-4 countries.

He stated that there is enormous division and lack of a widespread consensus on the arrangement for reforms at UNSC.

However, he stated that Beijing is willing to work with other UN members to seek a package solution which can accommodate all parties’ interests and concerns through dialogue and negotiation.

India and other G4 countries have called for the start of text-based negotiations without delay at a virtual meeting yesterday on the side-lines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

In a statement, they have lamented that there is no meaningful progress in the Intergovernmental negotiations.

It may be recalled that China has been supporting the intergovernmental negotiations which are more in the form of a general discussion and lack transparent working methods.

However, G4 countries comprising India, Japan, Brazil and Germany have been demanding the expansion of UN Security Council through substantive negotiations based on a single comprehensive text, which is formal in nature.

It is also worthwhile to note that except China, all other four permanent members of security council support India’s candidature for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council.