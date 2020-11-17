China prepared to have cooperation with India on COVID-19 vaccine, to recognize standards of BRICS countries

Speaking at the BRICS Summit through video conference, he said that Chinese companies are working with their Russian and Brazilian partners on phase-III clinical trials of vaccines, and we are prepared to have cooperation with South Africa and India as well.

He further said that it is important to support WHO’s crucial leadership role in this endeavor. He added that China will actively consider providing vaccines to BRICS countries where there is a need. President Xi said, China will work with other BRICS countries both online and offline to advance collective vaccine research and trials, set up plants, authorize production and recognize each other’s standards.

He also proposed to convene a BRICS symposium on traditional medicine to explore its role in coronavirus prevention and treatment.



Anshuman Mishra/Beijing