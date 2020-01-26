China is beefing up nationwide action as novel coronavirus kills 56 people in China

324 patients are in critical condition. China’s National Health Commission said today, Wuhan Coronavirus is at a crucial stage as its transmission ability is getting stronger and infections could continue to rise as the nature of the new virus is still unknown. It said, containment efforts,which have thus far included isolated treatment, transportation and travel restrictions and the cancellation of big events, will be intensified.

As of Saturday, China has allocated special funds of 1.61 billion USD to combat the Wuhan Coronavirus,targeting disease and pneumonia treatments and medical equipment procurement. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang who has been appointed the head of the CPC Central Committee leading group to look after the containment efforts said today that week-long Spring Festival break will be extended beyond January 31, in an effort to contain the virus.

Chinese officials today said that 900 medical staff have been sent to aid Hubei Province and 1,600 more medical personnel will be sent in two days to Wuhan City. They also said they are open to experts from WHO, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan visiting Wuhan to help with research. Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Beijing has said that it is in close touch with Indians in wuhan. Indian embassy has opened a third hotline also to cater to queries of Indians.

As of now, no Indian citizen has been affected and food and water supplies are available to them. Prasar Bharati Special Correspondent in Beijing reports that many countries have requested chinese authorities to evacuate their nationals and India is also in touch with chinese authorities for further steps. Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that it will provide necessary help to countries evacuating citizens from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak. A total of 30 provincial-level jurisdictions in China and Hong Kong have activated their highest level emergency response amid the coronavirus outbreak.

China has announced a halt of all outbound tourist groups amid the coronavirus outbreak. It has also put a temporary ban on sale of wild life. Around 15 cities in Hubei province have put travel restrictions. Beijing city has announced the suspension of all inter-province shuttle buses however, officials said transportation within the city will be smooth. The government of Wuhan City is now setting up a second 1300 bed coronavirus hospital to receive patients in addition to one 1000 bedded hospital which will be functional by 3rd february.