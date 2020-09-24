China interested to work with other UN members to seek package solution for security council reforms

Without replying clearly on India and other G4 countries’ call for start of text based negotiations, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson at a press briefing today said that there is enormous division and lack of a widespread consensus on the arrangement for reform.

In a virtual meeting yesterday on the sidelines of 75th session of UN General Assembly, India along with other G4 countries called for start of text based negotiations without delay.

They said that there is no meaningful progress in the Intergovernmental negotiations.

China has been supporting the inter governmental negotiations which is more in the form of a general discussion and lacks transparent working method but G4 countries comprising India, Japan, Brazil and Germany have been demanding the expansion of UN Security Council through substantive negotiations based on a single comprehensive text.

China said that it believes, reform should increase the representation and voice of developing countries but it has not yet supported India’s candidature for permanent seat at UNSC.

Except China, all other four permanent members of security council support India’s candidature for a permanent seat.

Report by: Anshuman Mishra