China has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters: MEA | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Replying to media queries on China’s remarks, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will remain integral parts of India. He said, Arunachal Pradesh is also very much an integral part of India and this fact has also been clearly conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions, including at the highest level.

The Spokesperson said, New Delhi hopes that countries will not comment on India’s internal matters as much as they expect the same from others. On China’s remarks over border infrastructure, Mr Srivastava said, Government of India has focused on creating infrastructure for improving livelihood and economic welfare of its people.

He said, Government gives specific attention to development of border areas for economic development and to meet India’s security and strategic requirements.