China has done very little to help resolve the Rohingya issue, says United States | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

China has done very little to help resolve the Rohingya issue, says United States

The US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun told the media in a telephonic briefing that much more was expected from China considering its proximity to this humanitarian catastrophe.

He addressed the media in a telephonic press briefing on Tuesday about his recent visit to India and Bangladesh.

Stephen Biegun said that the US will work closely with the government of Bangladesh both to address the humanitarian needs of the more than 8 lakh Rohingya refugees as also to find its lasting resolution.

Appreciating the government of Bangladesh for providing refuge to this large population which suffered violence and brutality in Myanmar, Stephen Biegun said during his visit to Dhaka he discussed with Prime Minister Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr. A K Adbul Momen how to cooperate together in order to find a resolution of the issue.

Responding to a question about democracy and human rights in Bangladesh, Stephen Biegun said that what distinguishes Bangladesh as a leader in South Asia has been its constant effort to advance towards democracy.

Speaking about the purpose of his visit, Deputy Secretary Biegun said that it was meant to deepen relations.

He further said that the purpose of the visit was also to talk about security issues and work together with a series of partners in the Indo-Pacific to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific that guarantees sovereignty and prosperity for the nations in the region.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka/21.10.2020