China decides to put travel restrictions in Huanggang, epicentre of outbreak of Novel Coronavirus

Restrictions in Huanggang province will come into effect from mignight today. Chinese health authorities have confirmed 571 cases of pneumonia caused by the novel corona virus reported in 25 provincial-level regions in the country.

Number of infections are still increasing and are feared to have crossed 600. Death toll has reached 17, all in Hubei province. A decision on whether this outbreak has become a public health energency of international concern is expected to be taken tonight at the World Health Organisation Emergency Committee meeting in Geneva. Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Beijing has opened two hotlines +8618612083629 and +8618612083617 and is in touch withIndians in Wuhan.

Embassy is posting all the important updates on its twitter handle and facebook page. A total of 393 suspected cases have been reported, according to the National Health Commission of China. The commission said that a total of 5,897 close contacts have been traced and 4,928 are undermedical observation.

The Commissione has informed that based on the current knowledge, the incubation period of the virus, the interval between infection to onset of symptoms, can be as long as about 14 days, It is still unknown how many virus carriers have already travelled to various parts of China and overseas before Wuhan put the restrictions today morning 10 AM.

Wuhan city has rolled out an emergency plan and response mechanism, providing daily updates on new cases. On Wednesday night, the Wuhan government released a notice, ordering people in nearly all public venues to wear face masks to reduce the chance of coronavirus infection.

There has been a palpable sense of unease across the city, especially in major public places as per local media