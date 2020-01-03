China: BRICS an important player in international affairs against unilateralism and power politics

Highlighting the importance of BRICS in such a scenario, China said that world is watching closely the constructive role played by BRICS countries.

China’s comments came at a time when the situation in gulf reagion is very tensed after US killed an Iranian military leader in an airstrike. China has always opposed the use of force in international relations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press briefing in Beijing today.

India, China and Russia have urged calm and restraint from all sides and to de escalate the tension in the region. They have advocated that Peace and stability in West Asia and gulf region must be upheld.

In recent years the BRICS has shown greater solidarity and deepening practical cooperation and influence to achieve a multipolar world order and it has become an increasingly important force in international affairs.