China battles coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organisation’s emergency committee will convene on Thursday in Geneva to deicde whether or not to declare coronavirus epidemic a global public health emergency.

WHO Director General on Wednesday said that number of cases outside china are still relatively small but they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak with evidence of human to human transmission outisde china which is deeply concerning.

WHO said last week that it was “too early” to announce a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) over the outbreak, citing lack of evidence of human-to-human transmission outside China. Premier Li Keqiang in a meeting said that China will make targeted efforts to strengthen the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Since WHO’s last week’s meeting, many cases where the infected individual had not travelled to China had emerged which has casued concern of human to human transmission outside china.

Entire china is now affected and the Number of cases of the coronovirus has surpassed the total for SARS – severe acute respiratory syndrome in the mainland china 17 years ago.

As china is battling with this crisis and health workers overstretching beyond capacity, Hubei Governor has said that there’s currently a severe shortage of medical supplies, not just in Wuhan but in surrounding cities as well.

He urged the companies to shut their offices ateast till feb 14. He said the situation is ‘particularly severe’ in neighbouring Huanggang city and vowed to prevent it from becoming the second Wuhan.