China attempted to change status quo unilaterally: MEA on Galwan face-off

It said: “India and China have been discussing, through military and diplomatic channels, the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh. Senior commanders had a productive meeting on June 6 and agreed on a process for de-escalation which was followed by a series of meets between ground commanders to implement consensus.”

The spokesperson of the MEA also said, “While it was our expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley.”

Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava further stated that a violent face-off happened “as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there (Galwan)” on the late evening and night of June 15. “Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.”

He aslo added, “India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same from the Chinese side”.

The Indian Army in a statement said: “Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.

Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.”