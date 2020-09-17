China again parries questions related to restoration of status quo of April 2020 along LAC in Eastern Ladakh

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman refused to give any clear-cut response to the question on disengagement by sending the troops back to their respective positions and restoring the status quo of April.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman expressed hope that both sides will follow through the 5 point agreement reached between both the foreign ministers in Moscow. He also said China is ready to work with India to resolve the border standoff peacefully. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh had said, India wanted to peacefully resolve the border standoff with China and would like the Chinese side to work with India.

Both the sides are working to implement the 5 point consensus after the Moscow agreement between both the foreign ministers.