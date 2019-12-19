Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh visits Sri Lankan naval HQs

Both sides held discussions on several matters of bilateral importance for the militaries of both countries.

The two sides also discussed cooperation for ensuring safety and security in Indian Ocean region and tackling of drug trade and piracy issues.

Admiral Karambir Singh is scheduled to attend the passing out parade of midshipmen at the Naval & Maritime Academy, Trincomalee on Saturday.

He will also call on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajpaksa and senior officials of the defence establishment.

Indian and Sri Lanka enjoy close defence cooperation with regular exchanges of military personnel and holding of bilateral exercises.