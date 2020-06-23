Chief of Army Staff visits fire and fury corps

The Army Chief, accompanied by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command and Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding Fire and Fury Corps , immediately on arrival, visited the Army Hospital at Leh and interacted with the patients.

General MM Naravane complimented all ranks for their high standard of professionalism and dedication to duty.

He urged them to continue to discharge their duties with the same dedication and zeal.

Later in the evening Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Honourable Member of Parliament of Ladakh met General MM Naravane at the Hall of Fame at Leh.