Chief of Army Staff proceeds on a visit to United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has proceeded on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 09 to 14 December 2020. During the visit, he will be meeting his counterparts and senior military leadership of these countries. The visit is historic in the sense that it will be the first time an Indian Army Chief is visiting the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Army Chief is visiting the UAE from 09 to 10 December 2020. He is scheduled call on senior military officials where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-UAE defence relations.

The Army Chief will then travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the second leg of his tour from 13 to 14 December 2020. He will take forward the excellent defence cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India through multiple meetings with senior functionaries of security establishment and exchange views on various defence related issues. The Army Chief will visit the Headquarters of Royal Saudi Land Force, the Joint Force Command Headquarters and King Abdul Aziz Military Academy. The COAS is also scheduled to visit the National Defence University and address the students and faculty at the institution.