Chief of Army Staff proceeds on a visit to the Republic of Korea

General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has proceeded on a three day visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK) from 28 to 30 December 2020. During the visit, he will be meeting senior military and civilian leadership of the Republic of Korea.

General Naravane will lay wreath at National Cemetery and War Memorial at Seoul. He is scheduled to call on with the Minister of National Defence, ROK Army Chief, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Minister of Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-ROK defence relations.

The Army Chief will also visit Korea Combat Training Centre in Inje Country, Gangwon Province and Agency Defence Development (ADD) at Daejeon.

Please share this news







