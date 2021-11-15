CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF PROCEEDS ON A VISIT TO ISRAEL

General MM Naravane, the Chief of the Army Staff has proceeded on a visit to Israel from 15 to 19 November 2021. This is his first visit to Israel.

During the visit, he will be meeting the Country’s senior military and civilian leadership where he will discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations. The Army Chief will take forward the excellent bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence related issues. He will interact with the Service Chiefs and visit the Headquarters of the Ground Forces element of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).