Chief of Air Staff Bhadauria visits bases located in South Western sector

The Chief of Air Staff was briefed about the plan of infrastructure developments of the base at Air Force Station Deesa. He inaugurated the operational infrastructure activities for which government sanction was given last month.

The developmental activities at strategically important airfields at Deesa include construction of runways and associated infrastructure.

Later in the day, the CAS also visited Air Force Station Vadodara and reviewed the operational preparedness at the station. The CAS interacted with the local commanders and the personnel of the station. He urged them to continue discharging their duties with utmost sincerity and ensure a high sense of readiness.

