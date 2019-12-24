Chief block education officer arrested taking bribe in Udaipur

Udaipur : The Dungarpur Anti corruption bureau sleuths on Monday arrested the chief block education officer of Jhallara for taking a bribe of five thousand rupees. Kulbhushan Sharma, the accused had demanded bribe of 20 thousand rupees from an acting principal of a government school falling under his block in lieu of sanctioning budget under the midday meal scheme and composite amount due under the school development fund.

The deal was struck for five thousand rupees. The complainant reported the matter to Dungarpur ACB office on December 17 and after verification of the complaint, a trap was laid. On monday when Sharma accepted the bribe, he was caught red handed by the ACB team. ” We have raided the accused’s house here while also intimated the Sikar ACB to raid his house there. More details would be known only after the investigation is complete” an officer said.