Chhattisgarh: Four Maoists killed in encounter in Rajnandgaon district

Four Maoists also killed in this gun battle.After security forces received a specific input that large number of Maoists are present in the Manpur area of Rajnandgaon district, a team of District Police Force launched a massive search operation in the forests of Manpur late last evening.



Maoists ambushed the police team near Pardhauni village and opened indiscriminate fire.

Police Jawans retaliated the fire and in the exchange of fire, the In-charge of Madanwada police station Shyam Kishore Sharma lost his life, while 4 Maoists also killed in this encounter.

Bodies of the killed Maoists along with one AK-47 rifle, 1 SLR weapon and two rifles recovered from the spot.



Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and Director General of Police D.M.

Awasthi paid homage to the martyred Police Sub Inspector Shyam Kishore Sharma in Rajnandgaon police line today morning.

