Chhath Puja being celebrated with traditional fervour & devotion

Devotees will offer prayers known as Sandhya-Arghya to the Sun this evening.



The four-day celebrations will culminate tomorrow morning with Pratah-Arghya to the rising Sun. Chhath festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun god and his wife Usha.



During celebrations, people thank the Sun, the god of energy and life-force, for sustaining the life of Earth.



President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted the people on the occasion of Chhath. In his message, the President said that on Chhath Puja, there has been a tradition of people worshipping sun God and also offering reverence and gratitude to Mother Nature by veneration of rivers, ponds and other sources of water. He asked people to resolve to preserve nature and environment and celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

